Divinity: Original Sin II – Definitive Edition Out now for Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series

posted 1 day ago

Developer Larian Studios has announced Divinity: Original Sin II – Definitive Edition is now available for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The game is available as a free upgrade from the current Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One versions.

For those that don't own the last-generation version, it is currently on sale on all three platforms. It is discounted by 75 percent to $14.99 on PlayStation, 35 percent to $17.49 on Xbox, and 50 percent to $24.99 on Switch.

From the creators of Baldur’s Gate III, experience the world of Divinity in this epic adventure where your choices shape fate itself.

The Divine is dead. The Void approaches. And the powers lying dormant within you are soon to awaken. Choose your role in a BAFTA-winning story, and explore a world that reacts to who you are, and the choices you make. With five races to choose from, and an adventure playable solo or as a party of up to four, lay waste to an oppressive order in a world afraid of magic. Become the God the world so desperately needs.

Divinity: Original Sin II – Definitive Edition is the most complete version of the best-selling, Metacritic Must-Play RPG.

