Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Rated for PC

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach has been rated for PC by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB). Sony Interactive Entertainment is listed as the publisher.

A PC version of the game has not been announced, however, it is expected as the first game in the series released on PC less than a year after it came out on the PlayStation 4.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach first released for the PlayStation 5 on June 26.

Read the rating summary by the ESRB below:

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is rated M for Mature 17+ by the ESRB with Blood and Gore, Partial Nudity, Strong Language, and Violence. This is an action game in which players assume the role of a courier (Sam Porter Bridges) attempting to reconnect society in a post-apocalyptic world. From a third-person perspective, players traverse an open-world landscape to deliver various goods and packages. Along the way, players can engage in combat against human soldiers, battle androids, and ghostly apparitions. Players use melee weapons (e.g., battle guitar) and firearms (e.g., machine guns, sniper rifles) to kill enemies. Players also employ stealth takedowns to incapacitate soldiers discreetly. Battles are sometimes frenetic, accompanied by realistic gunfire, blood-splatter, and slow-motion effects. Some sequences depict additional acts of violence and/or gore: a man's hands and legs sliced off by a robotic samurai; a man set on fire in a fantastical manner; a man cut in half by a giant machine. The word “f**k” is heard in the game.

