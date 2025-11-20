Vampire Survivors Developer Announces Roguelite Deckbuilder Spin-Off Vampire Crawlers - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Developer poncle has announced roguelite deckbuilder Vampire Survivors spin-off game, Vampire Crawlers, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Xbox PC, iOS, Android, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch in 2026.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In a dark world, a new adventure begins. Explore maps, level up powers, kill monsters. Find treasures.

From the somehow triple-BAFTA‑winning creators of Vampire Survivors, Vampire Crawlers: the turbo wildcard from Vampire Survivors turns the snowballing thrill of Vampire Survivors into a turbo turn‑based, card‑driven BLOBBER with roguelite elements. Build busted decks, explore familiar dungeons from a new perspective, and unleash world‑ending combos. Either take your time and be tactical, or play turns as fast as you humanly can: the outcome is always accurate!

Snowballing, Turn‑Based Carnage

Play cards in ascending mana order to land combos; each step multiplies the next card’s effect. Use Wilds to extend the stack and keep going to 10, 20, 30… Can you reach infinite?

Pick Your Pace

Either take your time and be tactical, or play turns as fast as you humanly can: the outcome is always accurate!

Deckbuilding

Accumulate experience and level up to gain new cards, headbutt chests for customization gems and power‑ups; chase weapon evolutions and summon survivors to trigger cascade of effects and break the game.

Dungeon Crawling

Explore dungeons packed with something seldom seen in Vampire Survivors: functioning walls. And then all sorts of unique treasures and interactions. Find the shovel to dig into the next floor, that will most likely take place in the clouds!

Get ready to Master the Turboturn!

