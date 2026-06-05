Super Yooka-Laylee Kart Announced for PC - News

/ 438 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Playtonic Friends and developer Playtonic Games have announced Super Yooka-Laylee Kart for PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The most skillful, expressive and explosive racer built around mastery, rivalry, and revenge-fueled comebacks. Race through a solo campaign, compete against rivals online, or create your own custom race setups and challenge your friends.

Super Yooka-Laylee Kart is a precision-focused arcade racer built around rivalry, mastery, and revenge-fueled comebacks.

Yooka and Laylee return alongside a cast of fan-favourite friends and foes in a vibrant karting adventure spanning worlds old and new. Players can race through a replayable Story Campaign, challenge rivals online, dominate local multiplayer, or create custom races and tournaments designed for both fierce competition and outlandish fun.

Built around expressive mechanics, advanced racing systems, tactical weapon usage, and a unique Rage mechanic, Super Yooka-Laylee Kart rewards players who continually improve, adapt their strategies, and master every track.

Revenge-Fueled Racing

As rivals attack and positions shift, Rage builds throughout the race. Once unleashed, devastating revenge abilities can flip the race in an instant and create brutal comeback opportunities.

More Mastery Than Ever Before

Tight controls, pixel-perfect precision, advanced techniques, weapons, and multiple high-skill maneuvers create a racing experience built around mastery and player expression.

Create Your Own Races, Rules, and Rivalries

Players can customize races, tournaments, rulesets, and gameplay modifiers to create their own competitive challenges and chaotic multiplayer scenarios.

New Ways to Win

Coins collected during races increase top speed but can also be spent between events on powerful perks, forcing players to balance risk, strategy, and long-term planning.

Key Features:

Precision-focused arcade racing built around mastery, skill expression, and advanced techniques.

Unique Rage system that rewards tactical comebacks and brutal payback opportunities.

Deep Story Campaign packed with tournaments, rival races, endurance events, and skill-based challenges.

Extensive race customization allowing players to create their own races, rules, and rivalries.

Online races, Time Trials, leaderboards, and dedicated online friend lobbies.

Up to eight-player local split-screen multiplayer.

Strategic risk-and-reward gameplay through collectable coins and powerful perks.

Multiple advanced movement systems, weapons, and high-skill manoeuvres to master.

Vibrant pixel art visuals combined with modern rendering techniques.

Online Features:

Online multiplayer races.

Dedicated online friend lobbies.

Online leaderboards.

Time Trials.

Planned multiplayer beta tests ahead of launch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles