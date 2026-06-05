Trine 6: Together in Time Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

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Publisher Cooldown Games and developer Frozenbyte have announced side-scrolling puzzle platformer, Trine 6: Together in Time, for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch on September 17.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

An Unlikely Alliance

Adventures are better together… even when they don’t start that way.

In a distant corner of the Kingdom, two enterprising young souls, Moira and Adrius, find themselves in over their heads when a heist goes wrong, accidentally binding their fate to that of the realm’s greatest heroes.

Now together with Amadeus, Zoya, and Pontius, the unlikely party must journey across perilous fantasy landscapes and overcome mounting challenges to restore a powerful magic gone awry before a dangerous warlock closes in to reclaim what is his.

Perplexing Puzzles

Trine 6: Together in Time’s puzzles are designed with a co-op-first approach, encouraging players to work together, coordinate actions, and combine abilities to progress. All puzzles can be solved by any character, giving players the freedom to choose their characters based on preferred playstyle rather than hardcoded puzzle requirements.

For those who prefer to go it alone, updated puzzle designs also allow solo players to take on the challenges themselves.

Shared Adventure

Play with up to four players and share every moment of the adventure together. Work through challenges, celebrate shared victories, and laugh through the occasional bit of chaos with friends on the same couch or across the world via cross-play.

Take Your Time

All characters can make use of the brand-new Time-Slow ability for a bit of extra control when it matters most. Slow down the world around you to help line up precise jumps, react to threats, dodge incoming attacks, or just provide some breathing room in the most chaotic moments.

Dynamic Combat

Dodge incoming strikes, find openings, and focus your attacks while adapting to enemies with distinct abilities, including those that shield or strengthen their allies. Combat and movement go hand in hand, requiring positioning, timing, and coordination to succeed.

Boss encounters push these skills even further, blending combat, traversal, and environmental challenges into memorable trials.

Discover Secrets

Venture through a vibrant, handcrafted fantasy world filled with hidden paths and secrets waiting to be uncovered. Explore each level carefully to find rewards to help power up your heroes.

Five Unique Heroes

Trine 6: Together in Time features five playable characters: three returning favorites and two brand new to the series. Each character offers a distinct playstyle and unlockable skills:

Amadeus the Wizard – Summon objects and manipulate the world with magic.

– Summon objects and manipulate the world with magic. Zoya the Thief – Fire arrows at foes and use a rope to traverse and interact with the environment.

– Fire arrows at foes and use a rope to traverse and interact with the environment. Pontius the Knight – Crush enemies with a hammer and use his shield to defend and propel allies.

– Crush enemies with a hammer and use his shield to defend and propel allies. Moira the Acrobat – Chain together fluid kick combos and swing through the world using her ribbon.

– Chain together fluid kick combos and swing through the world using her ribbon. Adrius the Squire – Wield a spear in combat or plant it to create platforms for traversal.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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