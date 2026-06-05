Hitman Classic Trilogy Remastered Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 548 Views
Publisher and developer Saber Interactive, and developer IO Interactive have announced Hitman Classic Trilogy Remastered for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2027.
View the announcement trailer below:
Read details on the game below:
Discover the origins of the world’s deadliest assassin with the trilogy that defined the HITMAN series, remastered for modern platforms while preserving the systems, tone and player-driven freedom that made the franchise iconic. Whether you’re reliving these thrilling contracts or suiting up for the first time, HITMAN Classic Trilogy Remastered is the definitive way to experience the beginnings of Agent 47. With multiple paths and puzzles in every mission, you’ll be free to employ a diverse set of tools to fulfill each contract.
Remember: the world is your weapon!
Included Titles
HITMAN: Codename 47
HITMAN 2: Silent Assassin
HITMAN: Contracts
Faithfully Restored Visuals
Experience the original trilogy with upgraded character models, enhanced environments, and high-resolution textures.
Photo Mode
Capture and share your missions with a dedicated photo mode. Frame Agent 47 in action or explore environments in detail.
Instant Graphics Toggle
Switch seamlessly between the original and enhanced visuals. Play the games as you remember them or rediscover them in a modern light.
The World Is Your Weapon
Use stealth, tactics, disguises, and the environment itself to infiltrate, execute, and escape. Every mission offers multiple paths, and every decision carries risks.
Master the Art of the Kill
Plan your approach, adapt when things go wrong, and complete your objectives with precision. Success depends as much on observation and timing as it does on execution.
Three Games. One Evolution
Experience the progression of HITMAN‘s design, from open-ended experimentation, to refined stealth systems, to a darker, more psychological tone.
Play Your Way
Disguise yourself, improvise solutions, and turn mistakes into opportunities. No two approaches are the same, and few plans survive unchanged.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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I never played the original but isn't Contracts kind of a retread of it? Interesting choice...
Nice, I can buy and play Blood Money for the 967th time
Wait, it doesn't include Blood Money? wtf?