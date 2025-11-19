Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega Dimension DLC Trailer Features Mega Zeraora - News

Publisher The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak have released a new trailer the Mega Dimension DLC for Pokemon Legends: Z-A that features the Mega-Evolved Pokemon Mega Zeraora.

The Mega Dimension DLC will release on December 10 for $29.99 / 3,000 yen.

Category: Thunderclap Pokemon​

Thunderclap Pokemon​ Type: Electric

Electric Height: 4’11” (1.5 m)

4’11” (1.5 m) Weight: 98.1 lbs. (44.5 kg)

The electric energy it stores in its body is equivalent to ten bolts of lightning. Protrusions on its forehead, chest, back, and the backs of its hands are where the electric energy is particularly concentrated. The protrusions steadily emit a pale blue light.​

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is available for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch.

