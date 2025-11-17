Xbox Partner Preview Showcase Set for November 20 - News

posted 37 minutes ago

Microsoft announced it will host an Xbox Partner Preview showcase on November 20 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 ppm ET. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

The showcase will feature upcoming games from third-party Xbox partners. This includes games from IO Interactive, Tencent, and THQ Nordic, as well as brand-new reveals and Game Pass announcements. Confirmed games includes 007 First Light, Tides of Annihilation, and a fresh look at Reanimal.

All games featured will support Xbox Play Anywhere, which means you can play the games across Xbox consoles, PC, and supported gaming handhelds with just one copy of the game.

Jennifer English, who portrays Tides of Annihilation protagonist Gwendolyn, will be the voiceover artist for the showcase.

