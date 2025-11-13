Valve Says Steam Deck 2 Needs to be a Worthwhile Enough Performance Upgrade - News

Valve software engineer Pierre-Loup Griffais in an interview with IGN was asked about a next-generation Steam Deck and he does reveal Valve has an idea of what a Steam deck 2 will be capable of when it comes to performance.

"Obviously the Steam Deck's not our focus today, but the same things we've said in the past where we're really interested to work on what's next for Steam Deck… the thing we're making sure of is that it's a worthwhile enough performance upgrade to make sense as a standalone product," said Griffais.

"We're not interested in getting to a point where it's 20 or 30 or even 50% more performance at the same battery life. We want something a little bit more demarcated than that.

"So we've been working back from silicon advancements and architectural improvements, and I think we have a pretty good idea of what the next version of Steam Deck is going to be, but right now there's no offerings in that landscape, in the SOC landscape, that we think would truly be a next-gen performance Steam Deck."

Valve this week announced three hardware devices that includes a brand-new Steam Machine, Steam Frame VR headset and controllers, and a new Steam controller.

All three products will ship to regions that the Steam Deck is currently available in, which includes the US, Canada, UK, Europe, and Australia, as well as regions covered by Komodo - Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan

Prices for the Steam Machine, Steam Frame VR headset and controllers, and new Steam controller have not been announced. However, the goal is to start shipping them in "early 2026."

