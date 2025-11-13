Fallout TV Series Season 2 Full Trailer Released - News

Amazon Prime Video has released the full trailer for the second season of the Fallout TV series.

"Just about a month before you’re back in the Wasteland," reads the description to the trailer. "Until then, please enjoy the official trailer for Fallout Season Two. Starring Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, and more."

The description adds, "Based on one of the greatest video games of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them above."

View the trailer below:

The second season of the Fallout TV series will premiere on December 17.

