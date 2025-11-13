Ride 6 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

by, posted 37 minutes ago

Milestone has announced motorcycle racing game, Ride 6, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch on February 12, 2026.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Ride 6 is the most ambitious and complete chapter of the acclaimed Ride motorcycle franchise, pushing the boundaries of realism, freedom and adrenaline on two wheels.

The all-new Ride Fest career mode stands as the beating heart of Ride 6. Designed as a touring festival based on a free progression system, players will step into the shoes of a real rider and have the chance to become the number one by racing against 10 two-wheel legends. The in-game presence of real-world riders, including Casey Stoner, Troy Bayliss and Guy Martin, marks a historic novelty for the series and a true tribute to the spirit of competition.

With more than 340 motorcycles from 21 manufacturers across seven categories, Ride 6 offers the most diverse garage in the series’ history. The addition of Bagger and Maxi Enduro bikes opens up brand-new riding experiences, expanding challenges and variety. From iconic motorsport locations to fictional layouts, players will race across 45 tracks set around the world. From world-class circuits to road races and challenging kart tracks, fans will test their skills across a wide range of terrains and, for the first time in the franchise, off-road races make their debut, inviting riders to conquer dirt and gravel.

Developed with Unreal Engine 5, Ride 6 will deliver greater details, more lifelike bike sounds and breathtaking visuals, further enhancing the renowned realism of the franchise. Importantly, for the first time, the game will feature a new dual-physics system designed to welcome every kind of player. The Pro experience delivers the highest level of simulation for those seeking maximum realism, with a range of customizable assists that adapt to everyone’s skills, while the Arcade experience provides a smoother introduction for newcomers, making this the most approachable installment to date.

And for those eager to improve their skills, the Riding School is back and completely renewed with plenty of challenges and dedicated rewards. Once ready, players can show what they’ve learned both globally, with full cross-play multiplayer, and locally, racing with their friends in split-screen. Finally, customization remains a pillar of the game: advanced editors for bikes, helmets, and suits will allow everyone to express their style on the track, while the Race Creator lets fans craft their own experience.

Live the Ride

Ride 6 isn’t just about riding—it’s about who you become on your bike. It’s where passion turns into identity, and every race becomes a statement. It’s time to prove what it really means to be a rider—to yourself and to the world.

Beyond the Asphalt

Collect and ride over 250 bikes from various categories, including Baggers and Enduro. Leave the asphalt behind and feel the thrill of the dirt on new off-road tracks for an even more complete riding experience.

Join Ride Fest

Celebrate your passion for two wheels: start your career in the atmosphere of a motorcycle festival, choose your path, and challenge 10 legendary champions, from Casey Stoner to Guy Martin. Each will push your skills to the limit, testing you across different disciplines, bikes, and tracks. Do you have what it takes to claim your place among those legends?

Ride Your Way

Whether you want to master the basics or you’re looking for the ultimate challenge, Ride 6 adapts to your gaming style. The Arcade Experience gives you the thrills of instant riding, while the Pro Experience delivers full control and simulation depth. And with the new Bridgestone Riding School, you’ll be ready to face every challenge at your best!

Online, No Limits

Race online in full cross-play, claim your spot at the top of the leaderboard, and show off your custom bikes, suits, and helmets.

