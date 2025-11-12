Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter Launches by September 2026 - News

Falcom announced Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter by September 2026. The game is a remake of The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC.

Platforms were not announced, however, the remake of The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky, Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter, launched for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Nintendo , and PC via Steam on September 19, 2025.

Thanks, Gematsu.

