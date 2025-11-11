BrokenLore: ASCEND Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

Serafini Productions has announced first-person psychological horror game, BrokenLore: ASCEND, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in summer 2026.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

BrokenLore: ASCEND is a first-person psychological horror game about obsession, fame, and fear. Join Ren and Yui, two renowned rooftop climbers, as they attempt a forbidden nighttime ascent of Japan’s tallest building, the mysterious Elysium Tower.

What begins as the ultimate stunt for their channel, SKYLIMIT, soon spirals into a nightmare. A supernatural entity, the Rokurokubi, emerges to haunt them, a twisted reflection of their deepest terror: becoming forgotten and irrelevant.

The higher they climb, the more reality unravels. For Ren and Yui, stopping means losing everything, but reaching the top might cost them their sanity or their lives.

