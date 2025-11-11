Pokemon Pokopia Launches March 5, 2026 for Switch 2 - News

posted 2 hours ago

The Pokemon Company and developers Game Freak and Koei Tecmo announced Pokémon Pokopia will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on March 5, 2026.

A new trailer for the game that features roughly 10 minutes of gameplay footage will be released on November 13 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

Digital pre-orders will open tomorrow, November 12, while physical edition pre-orders will open on November 13. The physical edition ships on a game-key card, according to a newly posted video.

