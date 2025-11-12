Switch 2 Sales Dominate - Japan Hardware Estimates for October 2025 - Sales

/ 2,091 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console in Japan with 397,899 units sold for October 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The Nintendo Switch 2 has now sold an estimated 2.57 million units lifetime.

The Nintendo Switch 1 sold an estimated 98,744 units to bring its lifetime sales to 36.20 million units. The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 44,974 units to bring its lifetime sales to 7.13 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 1,742 units to bring their lifetime sales to 0.69 million units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the same month for the Switch 1 in 2017 are up by nearly 162,000 units as the Switch 1 sold 235,969 units in Japan in October 2017.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are down by nearly 40,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by by just 12 units. PS4 sold 85,688 units for the month of October 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 1,730 units.

Nintendo Switch 1 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 143,059 units (-59.2%). PlayStation 5 sales are down by 4,082 (-8.3%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 4,120 units (-70.3%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch 2 sales are up by nearly 178,000 units, Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by over 8,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 61,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 200 units.

2025 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold an estimated 2.57 million units, the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 1.15 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 0.66 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.03 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Japan hardware estimates for October 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 - 397,899 (2,569,218) Switch 1 - 98,744 (36,204,754) PlayStation 5 - 44,974 (7,131,665) Xbox Series X|S - 1,742 (687,648)

Weekly Sales:

Japan October 11, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 46,868 Switch 1 - 23,172 PlayStation 5 - 14,812 Xbox Series X|S - 241

Japan October 18, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 201,726 Switch 1 - 23,727 PlayStation 5 - 12,098 Xbox Series X|S - 192

Japan October 25, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 65,461 Switch 1 - 25,122 PlayStation 5 - 10,515 Xbox Series X|S - 997

Japan November 1, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 83,844 Switch 1 - 26,723 PlayStation 5 - 7,549 Xbox Series X|S - 312

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles