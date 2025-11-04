NetEase Closed Studio T-Minus Zero Entertainment Acquired by Staff - News

T-Minus Zero Entertainment, the studio shut down by NetEase Games in September, has returned following a group of staff acquiring the studio name.

The developer will relaunch as an independent production company that is "inspired by the independent film world."

Former production director Zachary Beaudoin will lead the new T-Minus Zero Entertainment. Original employees Mark Tucker, Jeff Dobson, and Scott Stevens are also involved. However, it appears former studio head and founder Rich Vogel is not involved.

“Earlier this year, our journey with NetEase Games came to a close," reads the announcement from T-Minus Zero Entertainment. "Together, we accomplished something rare: a world-class team, a bold new IP, and a fully playable prototype that demonstrated both our creative and executional strength.

"The response from players, partners, and peers validated our belief that what we were building had genuine market potential. While shifting market conditions terminated that trajectory, they also clarified our path forward.

"A small group of veteran directors & founders have acquired the T-Minus Zero Entertainment name to carry the team’s spirit forward and are relaunching as an independent production company—with a refined development model and a funding approach inspired by the independent film world: focused, project-based, and partnership-friendly."

