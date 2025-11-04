Switch 2 Ships 10.36 Million Units as of September 2025, Switch 1 Ships 154.01 Million - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,621 Views
Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch 1 through September 30, 2025.
The Nintendo Switch 2 has shipped 10.36 million units to date, while 20.62 million Switch 2 games have been shipped lifetime.
Shipment figures for the Nintendo Switch 1 reached 154.01 million units, while 1,452.79 million Switch 1 games have been shipped lifetime.
For the quarter ending September 30, 2025, Nintendo shipped 4.54 million Switch 2 units and 0.91 million Switch 1 units shipped.
Breaking down the 10.36 million lifetime shipped figure for the Switch 2, it has shipped 3.68 million units in the Americas, 2.40 million in Europe, 2.35 million in Japan, and 1.93 million in the rest of the world.
Breaking down the 154.01 million lifetime shipped figure for the Switch 1, it has shipped 58.98 million units in the Americas, 39.56 million in Europe, 37.77 million in Japan, and 17.70 million in the rest of the world.
The regular Nintendo Switch model accounts for 96.99 million units of the total Switch consoles shipped worldwide. The Switch OLED accounts for 31.10 million units and the Switch Lite accounts for 25.92 million units.
Nintendo's forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026 has been revised. Nintendo now expects to ship 19 million Nintendo Switch 2 consoles, which is up from 15 million units. The forecast for the Nintendo Switch 1 has decreased from 4.5 million to 4 million units. Switch 1 will reach 156.12 million units shipped by March 2026 if it hits the new forecast.
Here are the best-selling Nintendo Switch 2 first-party titles:
- Mario Kart World – 9.57 million
- Donkey Kong Bananza - 3.49 million
Here are the top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch 1 first-party titles:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 69.56 million
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 48.62 million
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 36.93 million
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 33.34 million
- Super Mario Odyssey – 29.84 million
- Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet – 27.61 million
- Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 26.96 million
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 22.15 million
- Super Mario Party – 21.23 million
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 18.53 million
Other Nintendo first-party sales:
- Super Mario Party Jamboree – 8.64 million
Lol yet some on here remain convinced that sales are cratering to a halt. Over ten million in 4m is unprecedented pace! And nearly 3.5mil for DKBananza is a very powerful start especially for not being pack-in!! Curious how this would place Bananza against BotW launch aligned?
Also, NS1 is 0.01mil short of Nintendo DS LTD…they really should’ve just shipped out the 10k and called it. But I guess we’ll just need to wait another 3m before it’s technically official.
Just like toxic fandom (the kind that is mostly interested in negative opinions and back-patting other negative opinions) is more about attention than anything else. They’re social media addicts who found the cheapest and easiest way to get attention to stroke their addiction.
It used to be called trolling.
Switch still has some distance to go before the end.
That is crazy for Donkey Kong. It could end up being the franchise’s best selling of all time.
It’ll be interesting to see where everything falls after this holiday quarter. Switch 2 should easily eclipse 20 million during its first year. We finally might have a console that can stay ahead of the Wii and DS.
Congrats to Nintendo!
Although I don't really dig their new policies for prices and physical games, it's good to see they're healthy and a continuing to be a cornerstone of the home console market.
It remains thrilling to watch if the Switch will overtake PS2, although I might think now that PS2 will have a very slight upper hand in the end - even with their 158m figure before it was 160m.