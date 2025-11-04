Switch 2 Ships 10.36 Million Units as of September 2025, Switch 1 Ships 154.01 Million - Sales

Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch 1 through September 30, 2025.

The Nintendo Switch 2 has shipped 10.36 million units to date, while 20.62 million Switch 2 games have been shipped lifetime.

Shipment figures for the Nintendo Switch 1 reached 154.01 million units, while 1,452.79 million Switch 1 games have been shipped lifetime.

For the quarter ending September 30, 2025, Nintendo shipped 4.54 million Switch 2 units and 0.91 million Switch 1 units shipped.

Breaking down the 10.36 million lifetime shipped figure for the Switch 2, it has shipped 3.68 million units in the Americas, 2.40 million in Europe, 2.35 million in Japan, and 1.93 million in the rest of the world.

Breaking down the 154.01 million lifetime shipped figure for the Switch 1, it has shipped 58.98 million units in the Americas, 39.56 million in Europe, 37.77 million in Japan, and 17.70 million in the rest of the world.

The regular Nintendo Switch model accounts for 96.99 million units of the total Switch consoles shipped worldwide. The Switch OLED accounts for 31.10 million units and the Switch Lite accounts for 25.92 million units.

Nintendo's forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026 has been revised. Nintendo now expects to ship 19 million Nintendo Switch 2 consoles, which is up from 15 million units. The forecast for the Nintendo Switch 1 has decreased from 4.5 million to 4 million units. Switch 1 will reach 156.12 million units shipped by March 2026 if it hits the new forecast.

Here are the best-selling Nintendo Switch 2 first-party titles:

Mario Kart World – 9.57 million Donkey Kong Bananza - 3.49 million

Here are the top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch 1 first-party titles:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 69.56 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 48.62 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 36.93 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 33.34 million Super Mario Odyssey – 29.84 million Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet – 27.61 million Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 26.96 million The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 22.15 million Super Mario Party – 21.23 million New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 18.53 million

Other Nintendo first-party sales:

Super Mario Party Jamboree – 8.64 million

