The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Full Trailer Will Reportedly Drop Soon - News

posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo and Illumination in September of this year officially announced the next Super Mario Bros. animated film is officially titled The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

The first full trailer for the movie is reportedly attached to Wicked For Good, which will hit theaters on November 21, according to movie scoops outlet My Time to Shine. This suggests the trailer will release online sometime in the next few weeks.

"The Mario Galaxy trailer will be attached to Wicked For Good meaning it will release online before November 21st!" claims the outlet.

View the previously released teaser trailer for the movie below:

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will premiere in theaters on April 3, 2026 in the US and many other markets worldwide. Select territories will release through the month of April 2026.

