Rumor: Halo 2 and Halo 3 Are Also Getting Campaign Remakes

The entire original Halo trilogy, and not just Halo: Combat Evolved, might be getting the remake treatment.

This is according to a social medial post from Halo insider Halo Leaks that claims Halo 2 and Halo 3 will also be remade. The remakes will reportedly be campaigns only as multiplayer is being reserved for Halo 7.

"Halo 2 & Halo 3 are being remade, yes they will have sprint," said Halo Leaks. "No multiplayer, only campaign. Full remakes. Multiplayer is going to be Halo 7."

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Halo Studios last week officially announced a remake of the original Halo, Halo: Campaign Evolved, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch in 2026.

Halo: Campaign Evolved is a complete remake of the original campaign from Halo: Combat Evolved using Unreal Engine 5. It features 4K visuals, updated animations, remastered music, re-recorded voice lines, weapons and vehicles from later Halo titles, three new bonus prequel campaign missions, and more.

