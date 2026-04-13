INDIE Live Expo on April 25, 2026 to Feature Over 200 Games - News

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Ryu's office have announced the next INDIE Live Expo will feature updates and announcements on over 200 independent games.

The INDIE Live Expo is set for Saturday, April 25 at 2:00 am PT / 5:00 am ET / 10:00 am UK / 18:00 JST. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

Here are some of the confirmed games:

.45 PARABELLUM BLOODHOUND – The lo-fi cyberpunk action RPG from VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action developer Sukeban Games

– The lo-fi cyberpunk action RPG from VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action developer Sukeban Games moorestech – Japanese studio sakastudios’ five-year automation-sim-meets-anime-RPG project.

– Japanese studio sakastudios’ five-year automation-sim-meets-anime-RPG project. Magical Princess – A child-rearing simulator based on the beloved Magical board game series, developed by Neotro and published by MAGI Inc.

– A child-rearing simulator based on the beloved Magical board game series, developed by Neotro and published by MAGI Inc. No Mortal Space – Chinese developer Stellia Games‘s science-fiction sandbox action RPG.

– Chinese developer Stellia Games‘s science-fiction sandbox action RPG. Pain Pain Go Away! – The counseling-themed typing adventure from developer Lorebard.

– The counseling-themed typing adventure from developer Lorebard. The Second Reality Room: Unspoken Truths – A reality-bending visual novel developed by Shadow Glove and published by FINE.

– A reality-bending visual novel developed by Shadow Glove and published by FINE. SHIKA-Q – A player-versus-player puzzle action game, developed and published by AgniFlare.

– A player-versus-player puzzle action game, developed and published by AgniFlare. WELL DWELLER – A dark fantasy Metroidvania, developed by Kyle Thompson and published by Top Hat Studios.

– A dark fantasy Metroidvania, developed by Kyle Thompson and published by Top Hat Studios. Yunyun Syndrome!? Rhythm Psychosis – The insane rhythm adventure from publisher Alliance Arts and developer WHO YOU.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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