Shantae 7 is Now in Development

/ 283 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

WayForward announced Shantae 7 is now in development.

"Today I get to share some very exciting news, and that is that we’re currently hard at work on a brand-new, seventh entry in the Shantae series," WayForward chief corporate officer Matt Bozon said during the LRG3 2025 showcase. "We won’t have anything to share in a while, but we hope you’ll look forward to it."

More information will be revealed at a later date.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

