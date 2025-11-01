Resident Evil Requiem Pre-orders Now Available - News

Capcom announced pre-orders for Resident Evil Requiem are now open and a Resident Evil Showcase will be held in early 2026.

Resident Evil Requiem will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 27, 2026.

View the Road to Requiem video below:

Read details on the different editions below:

Standard Edition ($69.99 / £64.99 / €79.99 / ¥8,990) – physical or digital

A copy of the game (game-key card on Switch 2)

Pre-order bonus: “Grace’s Costume: Apocalypse” (This content may be made available at a later date. This costume will change Grace’s appearance only.)

Deluxe Edition ($79.99 / £74.99 / €89.99 / ¥9,990) – physical or digital

A copy of the game (game-key card on Switch 2)

Five costumes including “Grace’s Costume: Dimitrescu”

Two filters including “Filter: Apocalypse”

Four weapon skins including “S&S M232 Weapon Skin: Apocalypse”

M232 Weapon Skin: Apocalypse” Two charms including “Charm: Mr. Raccoon”

“Audio Pack: Raccoon City Classic”

“Files: Letters from 1998”

Pre-order bonus: “Grace’s Costume: Apocalypse” (This content may be made available at a later date. This costume will change Grace’s appearance only.)

SteelBook Edition

Deluxe Edition contents

SteelBook

Limited edition lenticular card

Read other details below:

Resident Evil Generation Pack for Switch 2 ($89.99)

A special pack featuring Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition, Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, and the all-new Resident Evil Requiem. All three games ship on game-key cards.

Resident Evil Requiem Switch 2 Pro Controller

A Resident Evil Requiem-themed Switch 2 Pro Controller will launch day and date with the game on February 27, 2026.

Resident Evil Requiem x amiibo

Resident Evil Requiem protagonist Grace Ashcroft will become Resident Evil‘s first-ever amiibo in summer 2026.

Resident Evil Requiem x Fortnite

When you purchase Resident Evil Requiem through Epic Games Store, you will receive special Fortnite items such as the Grace outfit after the game launches. More information will be announced at a later date.

Resident Evil Showcase

A Resident Evil Showcase will be held in early 2026, which will dive deeper into all things Resident Evil Requiem.

