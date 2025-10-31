Silent Hill 2 Remake Rated for Xbox Series - News

Silent Hill 2 remake has been rated for the Xbox Series X|S by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB).

The remake released for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam in October 2024.

Read the rating summary for the game by the ESRB below:

Silent Hill 2 is rated M for Mature 17+ by the ESRB with Blood and Gore, Sexual Themes, Strong Language, and Violence. This is a horror adventure game in which players assume the role of a man returning to a mysterious town while being tormented by his past. From a third-person perspective, players explore the town of Silent Hill, interact with characters, and battle humans and creatures (e.g., Pyramid Head, mannequins, monsters). Players use pistols, shotguns, rifles, and knives to kill enemies. Combat is highlighted by realistic gunfire, cries of pain, and blood-splatter effects. Some environments depict large bloodstains and/or intestines/organs on walls, floors, and surrounding bodies. Cutscenes and illustrations depict further instances of violence and/or blood and gore: characters impaled; a character suffocated to death with a pillow; enemies with body parts sewn together. The game contains some suggestive/sexual material: characters pole-dancing in strip-club settings; posters of women in revealing outfits (e.g., bra and thong, deep cleavage); dialogue alluding to sexuality and/or sexual abuse/misconduct (e.g., “Remember that time in the hotel? You said you took everything. But you forgot that videotape we made”; “Don't touch me...You're only after one thing…Or you could just force me, like he always did.”). The word “sh*t” appears in the game.

