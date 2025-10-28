Look Outside Sales Top 200,000 Units - Sales

/ 164 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Francis Coulombe announced the survival horror RPG, Look Outside, has sold over 200,000 units.

A major update titled "Final Vision" is also now available. It adds multiple new endings, a surprise-filled Cursed challenge mode, new interactions, new areas, new quests, dozens of new monsters, new boss battles, and horrible new secrets.

Look Outside released for PC via Steam on March 21, 2025.

View the Final Vision update trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Look Outside, rated “Overwhelmingly Positive” on Steam, is a survival horror RPG set in a single apartment building.

Explore the warped interior to seek food, supplies and weapons while encountering strange characters and fighting hideous monsters that were once your neighbors.

Return to your home with gathered resources and partial answers to your questions to recuperate by playing games, making dinner, crafting tools and getting to know what few allies you’re able to find.

You can play the “Final Vision” update on PC today—if you dare.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles