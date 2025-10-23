Pokemon Legends: Z-A Dominates the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 202K - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

Pokemon Legends: Z-A (NS) has debuted first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 872,552 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending October 19, 2025.

The Nintendo Switch 2 version - Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - debuted in second place with sales of 612,905 units.

Mario Kart World (NS2) dropped two spots to third place with sales of 55,996 units, Ghost of Yotei (PS5) fell from second to fourth place with sales of 18,930 units, and Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (NS) is down one spot to fifth place with sales of 11,129 units.

Donkey Kong Bananza (NS2) remained in sixth place with sales of 9,785, Battlefield 6 (PS5) fell four spots to seventh place with sales of 7,967units, and Little Nightmares III (NS) dropped three spots to eighth place with sales of 5,315 units.

Minecraft (NS) is up one spot to ninth place with sales of 4,984 units and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (NS) rounds out the top 10 with sales of 4,064.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 201,684 units sold. The Switch 1 sold 23,713 units, The PlayStation 5 sold 12,085 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 188units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 23 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 872,552 (New) [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 612,905 (New) [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 55,996 (1,931,393) [PS5] Ghost of Yotei (SIE, 10/02/25) – 18,930 (165,902) [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Nintendo, 10/02/25) – 11,129 (79,477) [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 9,785 (351,540) [PS5] Battlefield 6 (Electronic Arts, 10/10/25) – 7,967 (31,259) [NSW] Little Nightmares III (Bandai Namco, 10/10/25) – 5,315 (23,121) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 4,984 (4,028,096) [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (Aniplex, 08/01/25) – 4,064 (139,111)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 201,684 (2,402,587) Switch OLED Model – 14,552 (9,245,296) Switch Lite – 7,015 (6,695,354) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 5,393 (1,019,151) PlayStation 5 – 4,683 (5,833,278) Switch – 2,146 (20,158,747) PlayStation 5 Pro – 2,009 (258,735) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 86 (22,550) Xbox Series X – 54 (322,809) Xbox Series S – 48 (339,791) PlayStation 4 – 23 (7,929,997)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017.

