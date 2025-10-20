Resident Evil 0 Remake Casting Reportedly Discovered - News

posted 1 hour ago

Capcom has found huge success in remaking several of its classic Resident Evil titles - 2, 3, and 4 - and some of the most requested entries to get the remake treatment include Resident Evil: Code Veronica and Resident Evil 0.

MP1st has been told the Resident Evil 0 remake has been in development for a year years and it has the codename of Project Chamber. This would be in reference to protagonist Rebecca Chambers. Voice acting and performance capture with the new actors reportedly began sometime in 2024.

Jon McLaren is one of the actors joining the cast for the Resident Evil 0 remake and his resume makes mention of Project Chamber under motion capture company Beyond Capture Studios that worked with Capcom on the Resident Evil 4 remake and Street Fighter 6. He describes it as an "upcoming AAA video game" and states he is playing a leading role.



He is likely playing the co-protagonist of the original game Billy Coen, alongside Rebecca Chambers.

The next entry in the Resident Evil series, Resident Evil Requiem, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 27, 2026. This likely means the Resident Evil 0 remake won't launch until 2027 at the earliest.

