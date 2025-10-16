Mario Kart World Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 47K - Sales

Mario Kart World (NS2) has retaken first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 37,502 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending October 12, 2025.

Battlefield 6 (PS5) debuted in third place with sales of 23,292 units.

Little Nightmares III (NS) debuted in fifth place with sales of 17,806 units. The PS5 version debuted in seventh place with sales of 7,040 units and the Switch 2 version debuted in eighth place with sales of 6,924 units.

Ghost of Yotei (PS5) dropped from first to second place with sales of 26,776 units and Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (NS) fell two spots to fourth place with sales of 20,083 units.

Donkey Kong Bananza (NS2) is up from ninth to sixth place with sales of 7,420 units. Digimon Story: Time Stranger (PS5) dropped three spots to ninth place with sales of 6,595 units, while Minecraft (NS) remained in 10th place with sales of 5,002 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 46,842 units sold. The Switch 1 sold 23,149 units, The PlayStation 5 sold 14,800 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 237 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 17 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 37,502 (1,875,397) [PS5] Ghost of Yotei (SIE, 10/02/25) – 26,776 (146,972) [PS5] Battlefield 6 (Electronic Arts, 10/10/25) – 23,292 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Nintendo, 10/02/25) – 20,083 (68,348) [NSW] Little Nightmares III (Bandai Namco, 10/10/25) – 17,806 (New) [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 7,420 (341,755) [PS5] Little Nightmares III (Bandai Namco, 10/10/25) – 7,040 (New) [SW2] Little Nightmares III (Bandai Namco, 10/10/25) – 6,924 (New) [PS5] Digimon Story: Time Stranger (Bandai Namco, 10/03/25) – 6,595 (30,374) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,002 (4,023,112)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 46,842 (2,200,903) Switch OLED Model – 15,088 (9,230,744) PlayStation 5 – 10,085 (5,828,595) Switch Lite – 6,274 (6,688,339) PlayStation 5 Pro – 2,507 (256,726) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,208 (1,013,758) Switch – 1,787 (20,156,601) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 142 (22,464) Xbox Series S – 62 (339,743) Xbox Series X – 33 (322,755) PlayStation 4 – 17 (7,929,974)

