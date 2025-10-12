Square Enix to Announce New Dissidia Final Fantasy Title on October 14 - News

Square Enix is set to announce a new Dissidia Final Fantasy title on October 14 at 3:00 am PT / 6:00 am ET / 11:00 am UK / 19:00 JST. The game is in development for iOS and Android.

View the teaser website here.

