Ubisoft Reportedly Cancelled Assassin's Creed Game Set Post-Civil War - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 551 Views
Ubisoft reportedly cancelled an Assassin's Creed game in July 2024 that would have been set during the Reconstruction period that followed the American Civil War, according to The Game File that spoke with five current and former Ubisoft employees.
The protagonist would have been a Black man that was formerly a slave in the South and moved west to start a new life. He would return to the South after joining the Assassins to fight against the Ku Klux Klan.
Three of the sources stated the game was cancelled for two reasons. This included concerns of the political climate in the US that was becoming more tense and that online backlash of Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows, a historically-inspired Black samurai.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
You cannot just teach history to republicans and expect zero backlash.
The irony being Democrats would've been the bad guys in this game lol, but I doubt MAGA would even be aware of the history.
As much as I can't stand Ubisoft, should've stuck to their guns. Sounds like an interesting enough premise.
MAGA is aware. They keep bringing up the Democratic Solid South. What keeps getting ignored/overlooked is how the votes on the Civil Rights Act of 1964 broke down by party AND geographical location, and the long term effects of Barry Goldwater voting against the Senate version of the CRA. Remember, he was the Republican candidate for POTUS that year.
I don't like Yasuke's inclusion as a playable character in Shadows, but I would absolutely not have had an issue with playing as a black man in a setting where it makes sense - and the US has a very large black population, and the suggested setting for the cancelled game sound interesting enough to me. I feel like there's a strong assumption that everyone is either strongly supporting all diversity measures or a racist, which led to this cancellation. I just think that assumption is probably not true (although I get it, polarization is going strong today, so it's also probably truer than it should be - especially in the US, which would definitely have been the main target audience for this game).
MAGA would have completely lost their shit over this one.
So..... you think there are no racist people among democrats?
I am pretty much sure its 50/50 when it comes to racist POS humans among both sides,
If you think otherwise, then you just live in some imaginary fairy land.