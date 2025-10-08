Ubisoft Reportedly Cancelled Assassin's Creed Game Set Post-Civil War - News

Ubisoft reportedly cancelled an Assassin's Creed game in July 2024 that would have been set during the Reconstruction period that followed the American Civil War, according to The Game File that spoke with five current and former Ubisoft employees.

The protagonist would have been a Black man that was formerly a slave in the South and moved west to start a new life. He would return to the South after joining the Assassins to fight against the Ku Klux Klan.

"In this Reconstruction-era Assassin's Creed, gamers would play as a Black man who had been formerly enslaved in the South and moved west to start a new life," reads the report.

"Recruited by the series' Assassins, he would return to the South to fight for justice in a conflict that would, among other things, see him confront the emergence of the Ku Klux Klan."

Three of the sources stated the game was cancelled for two reasons. This included concerns of the political climate in the US that was becoming more tense and that online backlash of Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows, a historically-inspired Black samurai.

