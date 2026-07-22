Shigeru Miyamoto Confirms Multiple Games Were Made With Mario Movies in Mind - News

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Shigeru Miyamoto in an interview in the latest issue of Famitsu revealed at least three games from Nintendo were developed to benefit from the recent Super Mario Bros. movies.

The three games he confirmed were the recently released Star Fox, as well as Princess Peach: Showtime and Yoshi and the Mysterious Book.

"I don’t decide the entire lineup myself, but sometimes decisions are made based on specific need," said Miyamoto (via VideoGamesChronicle). "For example: We have an idea to include Fox in the script for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, so we should make a new Star Fox game.'"

He added, "We started production on the first Mario movie (The Super Mario Bros Movie) and Princess Peach: Showtime around the same time and we had discussions like 'since we have this game in the works, shouldn't we make Peach more active in the movie as well?'

"We also decided early on that Yoshi would appear in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, so we kicked off development on Yoshi and the Mysterious Book to ensure there was a Yoshi game available. It varies by case, but I think we will continue to move forward while maintaining a positive relationship between our games and other media initiatives."

Miyamoto did suggest that this doesn't mean the floodgates have been opened for other crossovers in future Nintendo films.

"Basically, Nintendo’s IPs follow the rule that 'characters from different worlds must not cross over,' with the exception being Smash Bros." he said. “As for Pikmin, we’ve also decided that its characters can appear in any other character’s world.

"We’d previously held back on this partly because once you start, there’s no end to it, and also due to issues with licensing merchandise and other reasons. But with Fox, there was a compelling reason for him to appear in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and we thought: 'If this were a manga, wouldn’t it be more interesting to have this kind of crossover?'

"So that decision was made fairly early on, and even though we broke the rules we’d followed up until now, it was surprisingly well received. If characters like Samus were to show up though, it would definitely get a bit too complicated, so I don’t think it’s a matter of just throwing anything out there."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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