PS5 DualSense Controller Icon Blue Special Edition Launches Later This Month - News

/ 540 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller – Icon Blue Special Edition will release later this month.

The controller will launch in the US and Canada on October 20, and in Mexico and Chile on October 28 for for $84.99 USD / $109.99 CAD / $1,899 MXN / $93,490 CLP. It will be available at Walmart locations and on Walmart's official site.

"From the moment the console powers on and the DualSense controller lights up, that signature blue glow signals the start of something special," said Leo Cardoso from PlayStation's Color, Material and Finish design team.

"It’s the spark that draws you into new worlds and immersive gameplay. Inspired by PlayStation’s iconic shades of blue, this design captures the feeling of anticipation and wonder every time you pick up the controller. As a nod to our origins, we added Katakana characters on the back that spell our name the Japanese way: Pureisutēshon."

Sony will also release a number of other PlayStation-themed products in the US on Walmart.com and in select stores. This includes an Astro Bot lunch box, Twisted Metal Meltz figures, PlayStation jersey, monogran backpack clips, and The Last of Us Ellie mini backpack.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles