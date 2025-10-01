LIFTED Launches Q1 2026 for PS5, Switch, and PC - News

Developer Adventure Works announced the puzzle platformer, LIFTED, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in Q1 2026.

The game was formerly known as Ari Buktu and the Anytime Elevator.

Embark on an epic race through time in LIFTED, the wild and wacky cinematic puzzle-platforming adventure from former Disney Imagineer Jeffrey Ashbrook and his company Adventure Works.

Step into the inquisitive shoes of Ari Buktu, a cool and curious lad simply looking for some extra credit in Professor Lionel Raventhorpe’s science class. Witness the unlikely pair travel through history in an immersive journey full of heart, humor, and imagination.

Platform through ancient Egypt and Mayan ruins to find a beautiful tiara for the Professor’s lady love. Evade pirates, solve perplexing puzzles, and beat history’s most notorious troublemakers to the treasure.

