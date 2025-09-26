Konami Has Been Working on Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 Alongside Delta Snake Eater - News

/ 320 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Metal Gear Solid series producer Noriaki Okamura during a discussion at Tokyo Game Show revealed Konami has been working on Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 alongside Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

"It has certainly taken quite a while now," said Okamura (via VideoGamesChronicle). "Since we called the first instalment Vol 1, it’s only natural to expect a second one, and that’s what we said years ago. But, as we’ve repeated several times, we are making it.

"We’ve been working on it properly while also producing Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. When the time is right, we’d like to share with you all news on not only its progress but also the direction going forward.

"I’m sorry, it feels like I always have to say this, but please wait just a little longer. How long ‘a little longer’ actually means, it’s hard to say. But the project is moving forward properly, and we believe it’s shaping up to be something really enjoyable. So please wait just a bit more, more information is coming."

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 released in October 2023 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It includes Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles