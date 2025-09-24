Pragmata Gets Shelter Overview Trailer - News

/ 569 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Capcom has released a new overview trailer for Pragmata.

"Enter the Shelter, your home base in Pragmata to upgrade and unlock your abilities, and much more. Build your arsenal and prepare for what awaits you on the lunar research station," reads the description to the trailer.

"Capcom’s newest IP—Pragmata. An all-new Science Fiction action adventure with its own unique hacking twist! It is the near future, and protagonists Hugh and his android companion Diana, must work together as they make their way through the cold lunar research station."

View the trailer below:

Pragmata will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2026.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles