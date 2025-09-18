Borderlands 4 Debuts in 1st on the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 493 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Borderlands 4 has debuted first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 37th week of 2025.

There were two other new games to debut on the charts this week. NHL 26 debuted in second place and Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound debuted in 10th place.

Minecraft is down two spots to third place, EA Sports FC 25 is up three spots to fourth place, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to fifth place.

Donkey Kong Bananza dropped one spot to sixth place, while Mafia: The Old Country is one spot to seventh place. Super Mario Party Jamboree and Nintendo Switch Sports re-entered the top 10 in eighth and ninth places, respectively.

There are a total of six multiplatform games titles in the top 10 and four Nintendo games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Borderlands 4 - NEW NHL 26 - NEW Minecraft EA Sports FC 25 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Donkey Kong Bananza Mafia: The Old Country Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo Switch Sports Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound - NEW

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles