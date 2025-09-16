Nickelodeon Splat Pack Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Limited Run Games has announced Nickelodeon Splat Pack for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The collection includes the classic games Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, Nickelodeon G.U.T.S, and Rocko’s Modern Life: Spunky’s Dangerous Day.

Read details on the different editions below:

Standard Edition ($34.99)

Nickelodeon Splat Pack Game

Classic Edition ($69.99)

Nickelodeon Splat Pack Game

VHS Slipcover and VHS Tape Box

12” x 16” Double-Sided Poster

Retro Nickelodeon PVC Keychain

Sticker Sheet

Collector’s Edition ($129.99)

Nickelodeon Splat Pack Game

VHS Slipcover and VHS Tape Box

12” x 16” Double-Sided Poster

Rocko Shirt Lanyard

Aggro Crag Light-Up Desk Ornament

Retro Nickelodeon PVC Keychain

Krumm Plush with Magnetic Eyes

Enamel Pin Set

Six Crazy Caps

Sticker Sheet

Read details on the collection below:

Game like every day’s a Saturday!

Nickelodeon Splat Pack includes:

Aaahh!!! Real Monsters (Genesis + Super Nintendo Entertainment System)

(Genesis + Super Nintendo Entertainment System) Nickelodeon G.U.T.S (Super Nintendo Entertainment System)

(Super Nintendo Entertainment System) Rocko’s Modern Life: Spunky’s Dangerous Day (Super Nintendo Entertainment System)

Aaahh!!! Real Monsters

Greeting terror-trainees!

Ickis, Krumm, and Oblina will have to prove themselves on the Monster midterm exams if they want to call themselves real monsters! They must work together as a team to receive a single gruesome grade on their frightful performance. So..go out and petrify someone!

Ickis’ Frightening Fling propels all three monsters over the Museum’s colossal creature.

At the Mall, Oblina shops around for enemies to terrorize – then she charges.

Run. Jump. Slam dunk the nonsters through the hoop

After a special delivery scare at the post office, Ickis slides down the mail chute

Explore over 25 different monster levels, including five bonus levels.

Team up the threesome to perform triple monster moves.

Switch the lead monster with three-way character control.

Chase away enemies with unique monster scare moves.

Nickelodeon G.U.T.S.

It takes more than skill to slam dunk on a 12-foot hoop..to tear through Tornado Run.. or to conquer the awesome Aggro Crag.

It takes GUTS.

Climb into the Extreme Arena and aim for your personal best in Nickelodeon GUTS training. Or challenge a competitor for the Nickelodeon GUTS championship. But be sure to tighten your helmet. Because realist animation, based on actual rotoscoped competitors, lets you “feel” every twist, splash, and tumble of Nickelodeon’s ultimate sports show.

Give it your best in an extreme environment that goes beyond the Nickelodeon GUTS TV show. Then get ready for the final event – the Aggro Crag, a man-made mountain where landslides and flash floods stand between you and victory.

Nickelodeon GUTS. Do you have it?

Rocko’s Modern Life: Spunky’s Dangerous Day

Spunky… Spunky… SPUNKY!!! Look out!

You’ve got to help me with Spunky, mate. He’s on the loose in O’Town, and he’s got a knack for getting into trouble. O’Town can be a dangerous place, filled with tons of puzzling pitfalls.

Down at Rocl-O-Whey Beach, we’ll protect Spunky from one-eyed pelicans, crusty crabs, and other dangerous sea creatures. True fun in the sun!

Steel-jawed, steam-belching contraptions threaten Spunky over at Hill-O-Stench garbage dump. I hope you’re quick-minded! Throughout the neighborhood, we’ll follow Spunky from treacherous treehouses to dingy basements, keeping him out of danger. Are you ready to face the Bigheads?

Finally, we’ll outsmart wild washing machines, tricky lint traos and grungy gripes to rescue Spunky from the depths of Laundryland. Please help Spunky survive the spin cycle!

The only rest we’ll get is when Spunky lies down here for a nice, quiet…Spunky?

Hey Spunky? What in the blazes?!?! SPUNKY!!!

