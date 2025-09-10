BioShock Movie is 'Definitely Based on the First Game' - News

The BioShock movie in development at Netflix was announced back in February 2022 and not much was known about it until now.

Vertigo Entertainment producer Roy Lee in an interview with The Direct revealed the film will be based on the first game.

"Netflix wants us to keep everything under wraps," said Lee. "But it's definitely going to be based on the first BioShock game."

Lee revealed director Francis Lawrence will be working on the BioShock film after The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is completed.

"Well, The Long Walk became a reality because BioShock was delayed for a little bit where we had to do some more script work," said Lee. "And so as the script work is being done, we shot The Long Walk, and he was already committed to doing the next Hunger Games movie. And so it's just waiting for him whenever the Hunger Games is completed, and the script is just being worked on right now."

The next Hunger Games is set to release in November 2026. This suggests the BioShock movie won't release until 2028 or later.

