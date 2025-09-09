Gran Turismo Tops the PS1 Charts in the US - Sales

Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the launch of original PlayStation in North America has revealed the top 20 best-selling games on the PS1 in the US of all-time.

The racing franchise, Gran Turismo, topped the dollars chart and the units chart. The original Gran Turismo came in first on the dollars chart and third on the units chart, while Gran Turismo 2 came in first on the units chart and third on the dollars chart.

There were two entries in the Final Fantasy franchise on both charts. Final Fantasy VII came in second on the dollars chart and 11th on the units chart, while Final Fantasy VIII came in 13th on the dollars chart and 19th on the units chart.

There were four Crash entries that appeared on both charts. The original Crash Bandicoot came in 14th on the dollars chart and and eighth on the units chart. Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back came in eighth on the dollars chart and second on the units chart. Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped came in fourth on both charts. CTR: Crash Team Racing came in 20th on the dollars chart and 16th on the units chart.

Here are the all-time top 20 best-selling PS1 games in the US:

