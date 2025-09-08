Rumor: PS6 to Have Digital Edition and Model With Detachable Disc Drive - News

/ 687 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The PlayStation 6 will reportedly have a model that comes with a detachable disc drive at launch, according to several sources that spoke with Insider Gaming.

The PlayStation 5 Slim model introduced a detachable disc drive, which let users who purchase the Digital Edition to buy a disc drive later on.

The sources, who remained anonymous as they are not allowed to talk about Sony's next-generation plans, claim the PS6 console will be available with two models. This includes a digital model and a model that includes the detachable disc drive. The detachable disc drive will also be available to purchase separately for those who purchase the digital model.

One source claims PlayStation is "firm" on its decision with a detachable disc drive for the PS6 as the system for the PS5 Slim hit all of Sony's internal targets. This was done to reduce manufacturing and shipping costs during "uncertain times."

The PS6, due to these "uncertain times" will have a simpler design than the PS5 in order to "maximize efficiency, shipping space, weight, and so on."

Reliable leaker Billbil-Kun last week revealed Sony is going to decrease the size of the SSD in the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition in at least Europe.

The current PS5 Digital Edition comes with a 1TB SSD and the leaker claims a new version that comes with an 825GB SSD will go on sale on September 13 in Europe. The leaker also states despite the smaller SSD the price of the PS5 Digital Edition will remain the same in Europe at €499.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles