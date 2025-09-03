PS5 Digital Edition is Reportedly Getting a Smaller SSD - News

posted 2 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment is reportedly going to decrease the size of the SSD in the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition in Europe, according to reliable leaker Billbil-Kun.

The current PS5 Digital Edition comes with a 1TB SSD and the leaker claims a new version that comes with an 825GB SSD will go on sale on September 13 in Europe. The leaker also states despite the smaller SSD the price of the PS5 Digital Edition will remain the same in Europe at €499.

Billbil-Kun added the standard PlayStation 5 with a disc drive will still come with a 1TB SSD, at least for now.

It is speculated the reason for the decreased storage is to avoid another price increase in Europe. The PS5 Digital Edition was originally priced at €399 when the console launched in 2020, before it increased to €449, then €499 in April 2025. That is a €100 in about 4 and a half years.

As of now the lower storage size has only been spotted in Europe.

Sony Interactive Entertainment increased the price of the PS5 in the US on August 21 by $50 on all three models due to "a challenging economic environment."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

