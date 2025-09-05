Circana Data Shows Fewer Young Adults Are Purchasing Video Game Consoles - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 1,333 Views
Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella has revealed some worrying trends about the video game console market in the US in recent years.
The number of young adults (18-24-year-olds) purchasing video game consoles has dropped from 10 percent in the 12-month period ending July 2022 down to just three percent for the 12-month period ending July 2025.
"From Circana's Checkout service: $100K+ income households now account for 43% of US video game hardware purchases, up from 36% just a few years ago," said Piscatella.
This data was posted in response to an opinion piece written by Rob Fahey on GamesIndustry about the price of video game consoles being an issue.
Fahey stated "if today's kids and teens aren't engaging with PlayStation, it's very unlikely they'll start doing so as twenty-somethings or thirty-somethings." Piscatella agreed with Fahey. "We're seeing signs of this happening right now."
Piscatella doesn't think video game consoles are going anywhere, however, he sees them becoming more like hybrid devices.
"Consoles aren't going anywhere, "he stated. "Parts of the audience will always want the shiny new box to play games on their shiny new TVs.
"Consoles will likely start leaning towards being hybrid devices, and likely be more enthusiast-focused (and expensive) to best meet the wants/needs of that audience."
In previous video game generations the price of hardware would come down over time, however, this generation has seen the opposite happen.
Sony Interactive Entertainment increased the price of the PS5 in the US late last month by $50 for all three models. Sony also increased the price of the PS5 in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand in April of this year.
Nintendo increased the price of the original Nintendo Switch in the US and Canada in early August by up to $50. Microsoft increased the price of the Xbox Series X and S in May by $80 for the Xbox Series S and $100 for the Xbox Series X in the US.
Time to start subsiding hardware costs again. If you want to have an audience in 10-15 years.
Also crazy that we live in a time when all console makers enjoy a HUGE profit of digital sales that they never enjoyed in earlier generations, yet still don't want to see the consoles at a loss or break even point...
In years past, if a game sold at $50 in retail, Sony/Nintendo/Microsoft probably only saw ~$6 (30% of sale, after manufacturing costs, after retailer cut). Now, if a $70 game sells digitally, they get $21 (straight 30% x price of game, since there is no middleman and no manufacturing costs). Yet, here we are...
Seeing first hand capitalism taking over in the worst way possible. Once something takes hold, it’s a domino effect, and there is no going back.
At least in the United States I blame the Henry Ford vs Dodge Brothers 1919 court case. To sum it up Ford wanted to sell cars cheaper, expand the Ford Motor Company, and give employees higher wages. To do this they lowered and stopped paying dividends to shareholders. The Dodge Brothers (small shareholder) sued and won. The case concluded that corporations first and foremost are for the profits of its shareholders, known as Shareholder Primacy.
Take this information as you will.
Hear hear!! I don't really see much need for consoles to push for better graphics anymore, so not pushing for better graphics so much could help.
The hobby is too expensive. Maybe kids/teenagers prefer mobile gaming now? Someone can let me know.
younger gen z were raised on roblox and minecraft. that's what gaming is to them. But that isn't to say their habits won't change when they get older. When they turn 40 they could very well be the ones only buying the latest sports game and call of duty in the future themselves.
It's cheaper than most console generations adjusted to inflation. The price of everything from housing, cars, food, etc just went up, leaving less money for gaming. Edit not sure how that is even remotely controversial to get downvotes. The NES was $576 adjusted for inflation, Atari 2600 is $1,020 adjusted, PS2 and the original Xbox were both over $500 adjusted to inflation. N64, SNES, Genesis games were all $100+ adjusted for inflation. PS5 games went up 16.6% from the PS4, food is up 25.66% from 5 years ago not even counting shrinkflation, Houses cost 50% or more in some ares.
$500 PS2 is still cheaper than some of our console options, also disposable income was better in relation to the price of consoles + lets not forget that games weren't rammed up the ass with MTX.
Gen Z (in U.S.A.) is also purchasing homes are a far lower rate, consuming significantly less alcohol, not eating out nearly as often, opting out of marriage (with the leading motivator being that it is not economically sensible), and—overall—spend far less on non-essentials than all other generations.
It’s very simple what’s going on here: young Americans are strapped on cash in an increasingly disparate economy.
Wait, making gaming more and more expensive means young adults (the poorest generation of young adults in recent history) are buying less consoles? colour me surprised.
Well duh. How do they expect someone just out of uni, or still in education, to be able to afford a £500 console when they can barely afford rent?
I'm not a young adult anymore, but I've mostly given up on owning a house. -_-
Millennials and Gen Z won't believe this one trick I have for saving money... don't have a life or drive!
:-P
Consoles always went down in price by this time in a generation. Not anymore. No such thing as affording consoles. There are other alternatives for gaming these days.
Yeah this checks out to my personal experience. A lot of youngers gens i know either pc game or dont really game at all.
We're just going full circle. People these days think the SNES and Genesis were mainstream. They weren't. They were hobbyist devices. Perhaps the industry is just going to contract.