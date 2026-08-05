Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault Launches September 2 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass - News

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Publisher 11 bit studios and developer Digital Sun announced Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault will leave Early Access and launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on September 2.

View the release date reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

With the arrival of version 1.0, Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault brings its main story to a satisfying conclusion while introducing new weapons, armor, and the Bomb Path; a combat ability that causes enemies to explode after taking enough hits, damaging those nearby. Will’s shop also reaches its final level, unlocking additional Bloblet slots, new cosmetic options, and even more room to make Tresna truly feel like home.

For players eager to continue the adventure, the Infinite Endless Vault offers a new postgame challenge: an ever-escalating gauntlet of gold-filled runs designed to test even the most seasoned merchants. And for the truly fearless, Hardcore mode raises the stakes to their highest level—fall in the dungeon, and it’s back to the very beginning.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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