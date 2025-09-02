Tactical Extraction FPS Arena Breakout: Infinite Launches September 15 - News

/ 129 Views

by, posted 52 minutes ago

Developer MoreFun Studios announced the tactical extraction first-person shooter, Arena Breakout: Infinite, will leave Early Access and launch for PC via Steam on September 15.

View release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

After a year of refinement and optimization, this full release is set to deliver a more polished and comprehensive experience to players, including five distinct maps—Farm, Valley, Armory, TV Station, and Northridge—each enhanced by a dynamic weather system that cycles through sunshine, rain, and fog, with the possibility of extreme storms. The update continues to offer a variety of game modes, including Normal, Lockdown, Forbidden at various difficulty levels—alongside highly requested Solo Mode and other special events.

The full release also introduces a series of new content for both new and veteran players:

Complete Trophy Room: The Trophy Room (hideout) is now fully expanded, featuring the Intelligence Department, Living Area, and Workbench, along with a new progression and crafting system. Top-tier supplies, such as red ammo and top-tier gears, can now only be crafted here.

The Trophy Room (hideout) is now fully expanded, featuring the Intelligence Department, Living Area, and Workbench, along with a new progression and crafting system. Top-tier supplies, such as red ammo and top-tier gears, can now only be crafted here. New Weapons and Accessories: On top of the existing 69 weapons and 881 accessories, three new weapons—the PP19, CZ807, AN94—will be added, along with 40 new tactical accessories.

On top of the existing 69 weapons and 881 accessories, three new weapons—the PP19, CZ807, AN94—will be added, along with 40 new tactical accessories. Map Expansion: The Farm map will be expanded to include new areas like the Grain Trading Zone and Stables.

The Farm map will be expanded to include new areas like the Grain Trading Zone and Stables. New Tactical Items: Players will have more strategic options with the introduction of new medical items like the Experimental Physique Enhancing Pill and Battlefield First Aid Kit Set.

Players will have more strategic options with the introduction of new medical items like the Experimental Physique Enhancing Pill and Battlefield First Aid Kit Set. Supply Station: Certain supplies can now be purchased from supply stations on maps, enhancing your ability to sustain combat in raids.

In addition to new content, this Full Release update also responds to the collective wishes of both new and veteran players, bringing game-changing features and improvements for the PC gaming community to ensure a balanced and fair experience. This core commitment to fair play remains central to the Arena Breakout: Infinite‘s philosophy, with a strong emphasis on supporting and encouraging a fair gameplay environment:

High-Tier Item Rebalancing: Certain high-tier ammos and gear have been removed from the market and can now only be acquired through crafting or found in raids, promoting a more balanced gameplay experience.

Certain high-tier ammos and gear have been removed from the market and can now only be acquired through crafting or found in raids, promoting a more balanced gameplay experience. Free Largest Secure Case: The newly added Titanium Case (9 grids), the largest secure case, is available exclusively by completing seasonal missions.

The newly added Titanium Case (9 grids), the largest secure case, is available exclusively by completing seasonal missions. No Pay-to-Win: In-game currency (Koens) cannot be purchased with real-world money.

Arena Breakout: Infinite is a high-stakes tactical extraction shooter where every decision matters. Survive intense firefights, scavenge valuable loot, and escape alive—or lose everything. With stunningly realistic visuals, true-to-life sound design, and unforgiving player-versus-player-versus-environment combat, every raid is a gamble for glory or ruin.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles