Dragon Ball: Gekishin Squadra Launches September 9 - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Ganbarion announced the free-to-play team-based battle game, Dragon Ball: Gekishin Squadra, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, iOS, and Android versions on September 9.

View the cinematic trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Dragon Ball franchise’s first team-oriented battle begins!

Intense Four-Versus-Four Team Battle

Enter the world of Dragon Ball by bringing your favorite characters’ earth-shaking strength to the battlefield, and join up with your friends and allies to defeat your opponents and dominate the objectives.

Grow your strength throughout each round, unlock game-changing attacks and abilities, and obliterate enemy players and bosses alike.

Heroes With Roles

Pick heroes with unique abilities and skills to fulfill strategic roles for your team:

Damage: Simple but effective, super aggressive play style with a focus to take down the enemy

Simple but effective, super aggressive play style with a focus to take down the enemy Tank: Persistent and hard to K.O., help your team hold the field and soak up the enemy’s attacks

Persistent and hard to K.O., help your team hold the field and soak up the enemy’s attacks Technical: Versatile support, maximize your team’s chances by boosting your allies and disrupting the enemy

Customization

Personalize your favorite heroes in your own style with character skins, entrance animations, and special finisher animations.

Find an aesthetic combination that shows off your love for the characters in your own way.

