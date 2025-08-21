Cosmic Horror Extraction-Lite Game Kaidan Announced for PC - News

/ 233 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer 5th Column Studio has announced Japanese dark fantasy and cosmic horror extraction-lite game, Kaidan, for PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Brutal and unforgiving, Kaidan plunges you into a nightmarish vision of Japanese dark fantasy twisted by cosmic horror. Alone or with friends, strategize carefully as you endure a relentless descent into madness, where every moment is a vicious fight to survive.

Caught in the web between life and death, you rise as a Seeker, having struck a deal with The Envoy for a second chance. You are cast back to your once tranquil land of Ikaiguchi, instructed to tear the voice from the throats of the Chordbearers.

Alone or with allies, endure the weight of madness, through desecrated temples, blighted villages, and realms where the mist between worlds is thin.

Features:

Explore Ikaiguchi, a land inspired by Japanese mythos and twisted by cosmic horror.

Fight horrific Yokai and powerful bosses in visceral, high stakes combat.

Manage a roster of unique characters, each with their own strengths and weaknesses.

Prepare for missions carefully, balance your needed supplies and tools against valuable relics to recover.

Upgrade and customize your arsenal of deadly weaponry and abilities.

Survive… lest you lose it all.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles