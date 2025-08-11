Henry Halfhead Launches September 16 for PS5, Switch, and PC - News

/ 467 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Developer Lululu Entertainment announced the a quirky sandbox adventure game, Henry Halfhead, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on September 16 for $12.99.

"We are very excited for people to play Henry Halfhead so soon," said Lululu Entertainment co-founder, game designer, and artist Tim Burge. "We spent four years with Henry, crafting a ton of playable objects and refining the story. We hope that people enjoy their time with Henry as much as we loved creating this game!"

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Henry Halfhead is a quirky sandbox adventure game about an odd little character with the ability to become any object within their reach. Discover every object’s unique properties and abilities and cleverly combine them to take Henry through their not-so-ordinary everyday life.

Play as Over 250 Different Objects

Become a knife to slice your morning toast, water your beloved plants as a watering can or fold yourself into a paper plane to take off. Unlock new rooms and objects as you solve challenges, growing a joyful playground. Explore each level to find alternative solutions, funky hats and additional story bits.

A Wholesome Story

Play through a wholesome story, humorously told by a narrator who will react to your mischief. Help Henry stay playful and curious as you accompany them through the different stages of life. Experiment, explore and make everyday life fun again!

Local Cooperative Play

Experience the game with a friend in the local co-op mode. Collaboratively solve challenges or have fun inducing chaos together!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles