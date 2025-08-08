Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater's Fox Hunt Multiplayer Mode launches This Fall - News

Konami has announced the Fox Hunt multiplayer mode for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will launch this fall.

Read details on the Fox Hunt multiplayer mode below:

A Thrilling Hide-and-Seek-Based, Completely Original Online Multiplayer

An online experience unique to Metal Gear that utilizes the central elements of the base game—camouflage and survival.

Based on the Sneaking Rule From Metal Gear Online

Utilizes the fundalmentals of one of the popular game rules from Metal Gear Online and the sneaking gameplay elements iconic to the Metal Gear series, and the latest graphical enhancements that amplifies the tension of hide-and-seek to a whole new level.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will launch on August 28 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

