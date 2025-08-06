Rhythm Game Studio RedOctane Games Founded by Genere Veterans - News

/ 528 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Veterans of the rhythm game genre have announced the establishment of new video game developer RedOctane Games.

The studio is focused on "solely on advancing the rhythm game genre, combining the past with the future." Its first rhythm game will be announced later this year.

RedOctane Games is led by the former production director on several Guitar Hero titles at Neversoft Simon Ebejer. He was also the former former studio head at Vicarious Visions and vice president of operations at Blizzard Entertainment.

The original founders of the Guitar Hero franchise back in 2005, brothers Charles and Kai Huang, will join a special advisory board for RedOctane.

The team includes developers "who helped create and scale Guitar Hero and DJ Hero" and "emerging development talent and community leaders from across today’s rhythm gaming space."

"Rhythm games are about more than just gameplay they’re about feel, flow, and connection to the music and to each other," said Ebejer. "RedOctane Games is our way of giving back to a genre that means so much to us, while pushing it forward in new and exciting directions."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles