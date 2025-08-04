New Virtua Fighter Project Gets Combat Gameplay First Look - News

Publisher Sega and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have released a the first look at combat gameplay for the new Virtua Fighter project.

The official title, platforms, and release date have not been announced. More information on the game will be announced at Tokyo Game Show 2025, which will run from September 25 to 28.

View the combat gameplay first look below:

