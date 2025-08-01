PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer NOW PRODUCTION have announced PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in Japan on September 25 and worldwide on September 26.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Adventure is back on the menu!

In PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC, Pac-Man World 2 is back with a fresh coat of paint and brand-new features!

With modern graphics, expanded levels and Pac-Village, quality of life improvements, and voice acting—PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC is the fan favorite remade from scratch with the original recipe.

The adventure is back on the menu!

Retrieve the Golden Fruit!

The Ghosts snuck into PAC-Village and stole the Golden Fruit, unwittingly freeing the all-powerful ghost king, Spooky! PAC-MAN must venture across PAC-LAND to reclaim the Golden Fruit and put a stop to the dastardly Spooky!

A World of Fun

Run, chomp, butt-bounce, and more to meet PAC-LAND’s challenge and charm! From B-Doing Tree Tops to ice skating in Snowy Mountain, and taking aim from the PAC-Marine deep in the Ocean. Rev roll in Paradise Meadows, Flutter jump over lava in the Volcano, and PAC-Dot attack through Ghost Island! PAC-MAN is ready for action!

Remade for all PAC Players!

With modern graphics, expanded levels and PAC-Village, quality of life improvements, and voice acting—it’s the fan favorite remade from scratch with the original recipe.

Abundant New Features

Re-PAC means more: new actions for PAC-MAN, updated boss battles, characters, collectables, customizations, even a two-player mode!

